Over 300 clubs and facilities in England have been awarded a total of £2.55m through the Covid-19 support fund

England Clubs Receive £2.55m From R&A – Was Your Club One Of Them?

England Golf and The R&A have awarded 328 golf clubs in England over £2.5m to help with finances amid the Covid-19 pandemic.

It has been a tough year for all industries, and golf clubs and facilities were closed for seven weeks between March and May.

Whilst many have bounced back with the game now booming in England, seven weeks without any revenue from things like green fees, bar, catering and societies has left plenty of large financial holes.

The R&A and England Golf have been assessing all 775 submissions for the Covid-19 support fund and the decisions have been announced today.

The goal of the fund is to provide short-term financial support to clubs and facilities who have shown to have developed a resilient business strategy and a plan for future sustainability.

The 328 clubs and facilities have each received funding of up to £10,000.

In total, there were 775 applicants, applying for over £7m of money, meaning that plenty have not been successful.

However, England Golf has raised an additional £500,000 to help out the clubs that narrowly missed out.

View the full list of clubs awarded with money through the Covid-19 support fund

England Golf Chief Executive Officer, Jeremy Tomlinson said, “I hope this will help to make a real difference to clubs and facilities who have shown amazing resilience and resourcefulness in a year of unprecedented disruption.

“It was clear to us that if we could dedicate money to invest in sustainable projects at clubs in the short-term, then the long-term benefits could be substantial for our game.

“Throughout the pandemic we have communicated regularly with our clubs, counties and golfers and provided advice, guidance and practical help where we could.

“We have also listened to our clubs and worked with them for the good of the game.

“Sometimes, though, clubs simply need money to bring projects to life.

“I would like to thank the England Golf Board for sanctioning this additional investment on top of the money we gratefully received from The R&A and which has already been distributed to 328 clubs.

“This not only demonstrates the faith we have in our golf clubs as they build for the future, but also reaffirms our total commitment to driving the development of the amateur game in England.”

