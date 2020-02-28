The two bodies will team up to promote the innovative project.

England Golf And Golf Foundation To Promote The R&A’s ‘Road To The Open’

With the objective of getting more young people into the game of golf, England Golf and the Golf Foundation in 2020 will collaborate to promote the R&A’s ‘Road to The Open‘ project.

The innovative initiative sets out to deliver golf activity in a range of environments using The 149th Open in July as an inspirational backdrop. Indeed with The Open heading back to Royal St George’s there is already buzz for the event.

The project will seek to engage the local Kent community and create a lasting legacy for golf in the county. This will take the form of both the Golf Foundation and England Golf working with 125 schools and 25 golf clubs in Kent as well as four StreetGolf clubs, 15 School Games events and 18 clubs playing in three local GolfSixes Leagues.

Brendon Pyle, Chief Executive of the Golf Foundation, said: “England Golf is one of our most popular, important strategic partners and we collaborate well on several different initiatives that ensure an effective player pathway from school to club to membership.

Golf Monthly Instruction

“The ‘Road to the Open’ is a perfect example of how the two organisations work well together for the benefit of growing the game in England.”

Jeremy Tomlinson, Chief Executive of England Golf, said: “England Golf and the Golf Foundation share a vision for the future of golf with young people at the very heart of our sport.

“At England Golf we are passionate about what we do and The R&A’s ‘Road to the Open’ project allows us to showcase golf to the next generation.”

Duncan Weir, Executive Director – Golf Development and Amateur Championships at The R&A, said: “We are pleased to support the Golf Foundation and England Golf in their golf development efforts and the ‘Road to The Open’ project which aims to introduce golf to a new audience.

Trending On Golf Monthly

“Attracting new golfers is pivotal to the long-term success of the sport and The 149thOpen provides the perfect setting for young people to learn about, try and experience golf.”

Don’t forget to follow Golf Monthly on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram for more news from the world of golf.