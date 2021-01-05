The governing body said it made a strong case for golf to continue during lockdown and is extremely disappointed with the result

England Golf “Extremely Disappointed” After Courses Forced To Close

England Golf says it is “extremely disappointed” after courses and facilities were forced to close due to the six week lockdown.

Courses and driving ranges are now shut and coaching has also been cancelled.

Shops can only operate if they offer delivery or click and collect off-premises.

UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson announced the toughest Covid-19 measures since March with the public told categorically to stay at home.

It means that Scotland, which is also in lockdown, is now the only part of the UK where golf is allowed to be played.

The country’s First Minister Nicola Sturgeon yesterday announced the lockdown measures with Scottish Golf confirming that play would be allowed for two balls.

Golf courses remain closed in Wales, Northern Ireland and the Republic of Ireland.

“England Golf – as part of the All-Party Parliamentary Group for Golf along with other leading industry bodies – is extremely disappointed with the news, having made a strong case in recent months to keep golf open during the national lockdowns and in the regional tier system,” a statement read on behalf of the golf industry.

“It is with great regret that we share this news with you, but please be assured that we will continue to make the case for golf to reopen whenever possible.”

The All-Party Parliamentary Group for Golf chairman Craig Tracey said he had been working to try and keep courses open but the government’s view was to restrict travel and time away from home.

