From Monday 14th September, only groups of up to six people may socialise together

England Golf Issues Update After Government Covid-19 Regulations Change

England Golf says that the sport can continue next week with a few precautions after the government announced that groups must not exceed six people whilst socialising.

Golf can continue to be played but groups of more than six people, ie societies and roll ups, must remain in separate groups of under six people.

This means that larger groups should stay in smaller groups and not mix with others, with England Golf advising organisers to take special care in ensuring that different groupings do not merge.

The news won’t make too much of a difference to how clubs are already operating, although large society groups and groups on golf breaks will have to make some adjustments.

“From Monday 14th September, competitive and social golf can continue to be played in accordance with our existing ‘Play Safe, Stay Safe’ guidelines provided on course groupings do not exceed the new legal limit of six people,” England Golf said in a statement.

“Clubhouses may continue to accommodate multiple social groups provided each individual group is no larger than six people. Individual groups should not join up with others to form gatherings of more than six people and everyone must continue to follow government regulations on social distancing and sanitisation.

“Society and team event organisers should take special care to ensure different groups of up to six people from within their party do not merge to form larger groups before, during or after the round. Travel to and from golf venues should continue to be in accordance with government regulations.

