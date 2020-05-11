Ahead of Wednesday's return to play, England Golf is lobbying government to give guidance for clubs and golfers.

England Golf Lobbying Government For Best Operational Guidance

After last night’s speech from Boris Johnson in which he announced several Coronavirus lockdown modifications, golf courses in England could be about to re-open.

English courses have been given the green light to reopen on Wednesday with the restrictions being that you can only play on your own or in groups of households.

“Golf can resume in England on Wednesday following the latest update by the UK Government,” the R&A said in a joint statement with golf’s stakeholders and home unions.

“All outdoor sport must be done alone or within a household group and that includes golf.”

However Dominic Raab, the Foreign Secretary, hinted that golf in England could be opened up even further.

He said; “If you’re out in the park and you’re 2m apart… and use some common sense and you socially-distance, you can meet up with other people.”

Surely if this can be achieved in a park, then it can be done on a golf course too.

After Raab made the comments England Golf released a statement saying that they were lobbying government for the best operational guidance for clubs and golfers.

“Following the Prime Minister’s statement of last night, England Golf is lobbying government today in order to publish the best operational guidance for our clubs and golfers ahead of Wednesday’s return to play.

“We will communicate guidance after our discussions with government and other industry partners as soon as it is practicable. We appreciate your patience and understanding at this time.”

Perhaps some clarification on whether golf can be played with other people could be on the horizon and as soon as it is made we will update you with the news.

Lockdowns in Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland are all continuing at the moment.

