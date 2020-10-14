There are changes for golf clubs in the new Tier 3 and Tier 2 regions in England

England Golf Updates Covid-19 Guidelines After New Government Regulations

The UK government recently announced a three-tiered system to control the spread of Covid-19, with regions being placed as either Very high (Tier 3), High (Tier 2) or Medium (Tier 1).

England Golf has updated its latest Covid-19 guidance and the positive news is that golf can still be played everywhere.

There are some new changes, however, affecting clubs in the Very high and High tiers.

England Golf Updates Covid-19 Guidelines – What’s new?

Tier 3 – Very High

This only applies to Liverpool, with the affected regions of the city including – Liverpool, Knowsley, Wirral, St Helens, Sefton and Halton.

– People must not socialise with anybody they do not live with, or have formed a support bubble with, in any indoor setting or in any private garden or at most outdoor hospitality venues and ticketed events

– People must not socialise in a group of more than 6 in an outdoor public space, including sports venues • Pubs and bars must close. They can only remain open where they operate as if they were a restaurant, which means serving substantial meals, like a main lunchtime or evening meal. They may only serve alcohol as part of such a meal

– Golfers should try to avoid travelling outside the very-high alert level area you are in or entering a very-high alert level area, other than to travel through the area on a longer journey

– Golfers should avoid staying overnight in another part of the UK if resident in a very-high alert level area, or avoid staying overnight in a very-high alert level area if resident elsewhere

However, as said earlier, the good news is that golf still can be played. Face masks must be worn in clubhouses when standing up and they also need to be worn in the pro shop too.

Clubs have a legal obligation to take peoples’ details for 21 days in order to use the track and trace system.

Tier 2 – High

This applies to all golf courses and facilities in Cheshire, Greater Manchester, High Peak (Derbyshire), Lancashire, West Yorkshire, South Yorkshire, Durham, Northumberland, Tyne and Wear, Tees Valley, West Midlands, Leicestershire and Nottinghamshire.

– People must not socialise with anybody outside of their household or support bubble in any indoor setting, whether at home or in a public place

– People must not socialise in a group of more than six outside

– Clubhouses must operate a table service for all food and drink. A take-away service may also be provided

– Clubhouses must close between 10.00pm and 5.00am

– Businesses and venues selling food for consumption off the premises can continue to do so after 10pm as long as this is through delivery service, click-and-collect or drive-through

– Locker rooms should be closed except for allowing use of toilets, wash-hand basins and the retrieval of stored items

Just like everywhere else, masks must be worn in the clubhouse when moving around and in the pro shop too. You must also enter track and trace details as well.

