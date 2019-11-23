Entries For West Hill Father & Son Foursomes Tournament Now Open

The entires for the event to be hosted in April 2020 have just opened.

The famous Father & Son foursomes tournament has once again started accepting entries to the event which will be hosted at Golf Monthly Top 100 golf course West Hill in April 2020.

The event will see teams of fathers and sons battle it out in the alternate shot foursomes format at the glorious West Hill Golf Club situated in the Woking area. The event will run from the 6th to the 9th of April and a practice round will also be played on the 5th.

Entry per pairing is £190 and the closing date is Friday 31st January 2020.

To download the competition form, simply visit the West Hill Golf Club website.

What happened last year?

33 years after winning with his own father, Laurence Shiels won the 2019 Father & Son Competition with his son Thomas. Both from Copt Heath Golf Club in the West Midlands, they managed to defeat Brad and Alex Wells of St George’s Hill 3&1 in the final. With the format of foursomes, the pair played 7 rounds to win the competition that has been running since 1931.

The result was especially pleasing for Laurence as he had won the competition in 1986 with his own father.

256 players competed in the hugely popular Father & Son competition at West Hill in the middle of April 2019. Competitors came from as far afield as Australia, America and Portugal whilst the UK contingent included players from Muirfield, St. Enodoc and Portmarnock.

This year’s event also witnessed the largest age gap ever in one of the matches as photographed below are Charles Stapleton, 82 years and Alex Wells, 12 years who met in the quarter finals. The youngster, with his father, came out victorious and actually went on to the final.