The Flippist made Tiger's 5th Masters victory into a flipbook...

The Epic Tiger Woods Flipbook That Has Gone Viral

Tiger Woods won his 5th Masters title and 15th Major last week and it was emotional scenes at Augusta with the American embracing his children after victory.

This went “full circle” as Woods said, after his late father was there to greet him in 1997 when he won his first Green Jacket.

Related: Team Woods – Tiger’s family, girlfriend, agent and caddie

The Flippist created a flipbook of Tiger’s victory and those special moments with his family, and it has had well over 1 million views on social media.

Golf Monthly Instruction

It is titled ’22 years of Dad hugs with Tiger Woods’.

Watch the flipbook video below –