European Tour winners Andy Sullivan and Paul Waring have helped organised the Worplesdon Pro-Am to raise money for two great causes

European Tour Winners Sullivan And Waring Join Forces For Charity Pro-Am

A number of high profile tour pros will be teeing up at Worplesdon next week to help raise money for two charities, and you can get involved and play with one of the many UK-based leading male or female professionals.

The day has been set up by European Tour winners Andy Sullivan and Paul Waring, with money raised benefiting Dan’s Fund For Burns, which supports people with burn injuries, and the Rainbow Trust Covid-19 Emergency Appeal, which supports seriously ill children and their families.

Enter the silent auction here

Enter the raffle here

The event will feature both Sullivan and Waring as well as Colin Montgomerie, Georgia Hall, Charley Hull, Ross Fisher, the most recent LET winner Alice Hewson and many more touring professionals.

You can bid to play with one of the pros via a silent auction, which features some other superb exclusive items too, and there’s also an online raffle where numerous great prizes are up for grabs like signed goodies, wine, fourballs and more.

The Pro-Am takes place on Thursday 25th June and will not admit spectators due to Covid-19 safety measures.

Want to play? You can either bid via the silent auction to tee it up alongside one of the star names or enter no later than 19th June.

The entry fee for amateurs is £250.

It will be played under strict UK government social distancing guidelines.

Donations are also welcome online to benefit the two great charities in Dans Fund For Burns and the Rainbow Trust Covid-19 Emergency Appeal.

Winners or the raffle will be announced 3rd July.

Worplesdon in Surrey is one of the county’s many great heathland courses and features in our UK and Ireland Top 100.

