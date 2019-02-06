The Sky Sports commentator was the Surrey club's former Assistant Professional and Tournament Professional

Ewen Murray Awarded Honorary Life Membership At Walton Heath

Ewen Murray, whose career in golf has spanned almost five decades, initially as a professional and latterly as the highly respected commentator for Sky Sports, has been elected an Honorary Life Member of Walton Heath Golf Club in Surrey.

The award recognises Murray’s outstanding contribution to golf, and Walton Heath in particular, during a lifetime devoted to the game both on and off the golf course.

Edinburgh-born Murray served Walton Heath with considerable distinction for 16 years, firstly as Assistant Professional then as Tournament Professional before switching careers in the 1990s by joining Sky Sports.

Since picking up the microphone, 64-year-old Murray’s velvet tones, delivered in that rich Scottish burr, have been an integral part of Sky’s global golf coverage, which has included every Ryder Cup since 1995. Most recently, he commentated on the Sky Sports British Masters, won by Eddie Pepperell, at Walton Heath last October.

Murray was elected unanimously at the Club’s AGM last weekend, and Walton Heath Chairman, Dr Alastair Wells, spoke on behalf of the membership, saying: “Ewen is incredibly well regarded all over the world as one of the most authoritative voices in sports commentary. His deep knowledge and love for the game permeates across the airwaves, and his commentaries are always laced with humour and warmth.”