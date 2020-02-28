The new schedule will take place across 11 countries, ending in Abu Dhabi.

Faldo Series Reaches 24th Season And Names 2020 Schedule

The Faldo Series will help continue to grow the game in 2020 as it heads into its 24th season.

The new schedule will see the Series play 19 events across three continents and 11 different countries before a winner is crowned at the Grand Final in November which will be hosted at Al Ain Equestrian, Shooting and Golf Club in Abu Dhabi.

The Faldo Series aids junior golf’s development through serious competition and aims to grow the game by staging events in less-established golfing nations. In 2020 more than 2,000 young golfers will tee it up in qualifying events around the world to try and get to Abu Dhabi. The final will have a field of roughly 70 golfers.

Faldo Series Director, Matthew Faldo, said: “Last year was a great year for the Series in Europe, with 10th anniversaries in Germany, Slovakia and the Czech Republic. Visiting countries we have never been to before was also a real privilege and I’m delighted to see some of these events back on our schedule for another year. The Grand Final at Al Ain was certainly one of the most dramatic finishes I’ve ever witnessed, so I can’t wait for the 2020 season to get started.”

Last year’s final was won by rising English golf star Arron Edwards-Hill following a thrilling final round where he shot an incredible 8-under par 64 to win by two. Chang Hsin Chiao of Chinese Taipei, who also played on the LET circuit in 2019, successfully won the Girls’ U21 category after booking her place in the Europe Grand Final by winning the Asia Grand Final at Laguna Lang Co in Vietnam in March 2019.

