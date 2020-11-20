This super-rare Tiger Woods Nike flat stick is currently up for auction

Fancy Owning A Rare Tiger Woods Nike Putter?

Here is your chance to own an incredibly-rare putter used by Tiger Woods, currently being auctioned with Golden Age Golf Auctions.

Remember the Nike Method Origin range of putters? This prototype model was the first of that kind and the inspiration for the series.

It was made for Woods by Nike club maker David Franklin at The Oven in Fort Worth, Texas, built to Tiger’s exact specifications from a block of 303 stainless steel.

Woods tested the putter in Florida and liked the feel but wasn’t mad about the visual look. He autographed it and gave it back to David.

As he says in his letter of provenance, Franklin took this to mean “good work, but it need[s] refinement.” Which is exactly what they did. This prototype putter, and Tiger’s resulting feedback, was a primary tool for what would become the Nike Method Origin putter series.

The putter features a single red dot sightline and is stamped with the TW logo on the hosel, with ‘prototype’ etched into the hosel and and Tiger Woods’ autograph on the sole.

It features Tiger Woods’ favourite Ping PP58 blacked-out grip and a custom headcover made specifically for Woods.

It’s currently being auctioned with Golden Age Golf Auctions and ends on Sunday 29th November.

At the time of writing the bid is $5,500 and the reserve is yet to be met.

A recent Tiger Woods backup Scotty Cameron putter went for $150,000 at auction so expect this Nike Method to reach well into five figures.

