Ian Woosnam and many more stars are confirmed to play during the tournament.

Ryder Cup Stars Confirmed To Play At Trevose In Farmfoods European Legends Links Championship

Former world number one Ian Woosnam OBE will head a stellar field at a brand new event on the Staysure Tour (formerly the European Senior Tour), held at Trevose Golf and Country Club in Cornwall.

The Farmfoods European Legends Links Championship will take place from the 20th to the 23rd of June later this year and there will be a whole host of recognisable names and former stars in attendance.

Chief among which is Woosnam who captained Europe to victory in the 2006 Ryder Cup and played a key role in the resurgence of European golf in the 1980’s and 1990’s.

Fellow Welshman Phillip Price, best known for defeating Phil Mickelson in the 2002 Ryder Cup, will compete as will Scot Paul Laurie OBE, who of course was part of the ‘Miracle at Medinah’ in 2012. He famously destroyed Brandt Snedeker in the singles 5&3 to set up what has been considered the greatest comeback ever in the event.

Other former stars attending include: Barry Lane, Jarmo Sandelin, Gordon Brand Jnr, Jean van de Velde, Peter Baker, David Gilford, Des Smyth and Philip Walton.

The Farmfoods European Legends Links Championship is organised by Midlands-based brand agency, Champions (UK) plc and their Director of Sport, Tim Munton commented on the prestige these players bring to the event

“The list of professionals taking part in this year’s event is incredibly impressive which is demonstrated by the fact we have so many former Ryder Cup players taking part,” he said.

“Some of the biggest names in the sport, their involvement with the event will no doubt add an extra touch of competition out on the field. We are very much looking forward to seeing them all in action during the week.”

€50,000 is first prize for the winner from a purse of €200,000, and tickets are available for free.