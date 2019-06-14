The 36-hole tournament for golfers with Disability will take place alongside the Aberdeen Standard Investments Scottish Open

Field Taking Shape In Inaugural EDGA Scottish Open

Taking place between the 13th and 14th of July, the inaugural EDGA Scottish Open will see 10 of the best disabled golfers in the world battle it out for the title.

The event will coincide with the Aberdeen Standard Investments Scottish Open held at The Renaissance Club in North Berwick, and currently nine players have already qualified from the World Rankings for Golfers with Disability (WR4GD) as a result of four pre-determined categories. The final spot will be a wildcard invitation.

These disabled golfers will tackle the same course as the European Tour professionals all in the name of continuing the drive for inclusivity within golf.

Additionally the season-ending DP World Tour Championship will see another tournament hosted at the Jumeirah Golf Estates. That event will be the same model as its Scottish counterpart but will instead be held on the Friday and Saturday. Both of these events will be run in conjunction with the European Disabled Golfers Association (EDGA).

Fans will be able to follow the scoring in Scotland on the European Tour website and app.

Keith Pelley, Chief Executive of the European Tour, said: “It was one of the proudest moments of my time so far at the European Tour to announce that we would be working alongside EDGA to offer golfers with a disability the opportunity to play competitive tournaments alongside two of our most high-profile events.

“I am delighted to welcome the initial nine players into the field for the EDGA Scottish Open, and I have no doubt that they will relish the test at The Renaissance Club on July 13 and 14, over the weekend of the Aberdeen Standard Investments Scottish Open.

“This event in Scotland is a watershed moment, as we work, alongside the EDGA, towards our aspirational goal of a ‘Golfers with Disability World Tour’ by 2021.”

EDGA President and IGF Head of Disability and Inclusion Tony Bennett said: “The announcement of these two exciting events in Scotland and Dubai, in collaboration with the European Tour, is already proving to be a game changer. Golf has the potential to be the most inclusive game of all, and we have seen a rapid increase in interest for the integration of individuals with disability into participation and competition programmes.”