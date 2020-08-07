Fire Breaks Out At Wentworth Golf Club

A huge wildfire has spread onto the West Course at Wentworth

A huge wildfire has broken out at Wentworth Golf Club, causing the golf course to be abandoned during the Rose Ladies Series final round.

The fire broke out locally and spread onto the West Course, the most famous of the Surrey venue’s three courses, this afternoon.

Sky Sports News reported that the fire broke out on the nearby Chobham Common and spread across the railway line over to the course.

The wildfire looks to have hit the area around the par-3 10th hole hardest, and crews are on-site trying attempting to stop the spread.

The Wentworth Estate is heavily treelined and pictures showed the fire burning throughout the forest.

Sunningdale Golf Club, just south of Wentworth, has also been evacuated.

Thankfully nobody has been injured.

Temperatures in England were getting close to 40 degrees celsius on Friday.

Players were evacuated from the course, which was hosting the final round of the Rose Ladies Series.

