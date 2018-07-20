Expand Open Championship Prize Money 2018

The world number ten opened his quest for a first Major with a one-over 72, after disappointing dropped shots on 16 and 17 yesterday, but on Friday he burst out the traps carding birdies at the 4th and 5th, before closing out the front nine with another three.

And the man from Southport put on an exhibition on the back nine, making further birdies at the 11th and 14th, and then, after a perfect drive down the notoriously difficult 18th, he signed off in style from 15 feet.

Despite losing the lead to Johnson not long after his round, Fleetwood is in a fine position to challenge for his first Major title.

“You’re halfway in and you’ve got 36 holes to go, but there’s no point thinking about the end game,” added Fleetwood, who finished runner-up at last month’s US Open.

Meanwhile, McIlroy remained patient in the wet conditions, and had to wait until the 7th for his first birdie, which broke a run of six successive pars.

“I just kept levelheaded when I needed to, and you know what, I didn’t let the conditions get to me,” reflected the Ulsterman.

“I wasn’t sort of saying to myself, ‘geez, I wish I was on the other side of the draw.’ I just sort of got on with it. I knew if I went out and shot another score under par, I’d be in great position going into the weekend.”