Four Major winners have just announced their partnership with the healthcare provider.
Four Open Champions Team Up With The Schoen Clinic
It has recently been announced that four Open champions, Francesco Molinari, Georgia Hall, Henrik Stenson and Padraig Harrington, will be teaming up with the Schoen Clinic, a leader in orthopaedic and sports medicine. The partnership is designed to help grow the Clinic’s reputation as a leading innovator in the treatment and prevention of sports related injuries.
“These golfers operate at the very highest level and, as professional athletes, their body is their tool so it’s vital they look after it.” said Christopher Schoen, Member of the Schoen Clinic Administrative Board. “Every individual is different and by helping our patients understand their own body better, we can make a significant difference to performance through treatment and prevention.”
2018 Open champion Francesco Molinari said; “I hit thousands and thousands of golf balls a year which puts a lot of strain on my body. Conditioning in golf has improved significantly over the last few years but we’re always looking for new ways to help us keep fit and stay injury free. Even the smallest change can make a significant difference. I’m looking forward to working with Schoen Clinic and leaning on their expertise.”
Georgia Hall, who also collected her Major title last year at Royal Lytham & St Annes said; “What’s impressed me with the people at Schoen Clinic is that they apply a sporting mentality in the medical world. They constantly look to innovate, challenge and evolve the way things are done. The advice and expertise they’ll bring will be extremely valuable.”
“Golfers are hitting the ball so hard nowadays that injuries are inevitable” added 2016 Open champion Henrik Stenson. “I’ve suffered injuries over the years, like most golfers, and you realise the importance of understanding your body and making the adjustments to look after it. Schoen Clinic is a world leader in doing just that so I’m excited to partner with them.”
Finally double Open champion and 2020 Ryder Cup captain Padraig Harrington, who has had several injuries over the years, said;
“Preventative and post-surgery care is essential for career longevity. To have the level of insight and care that Schoen offers will definitely be a key to my ongoing performance, so I’m eager to go through a 4D body scan and gait analysis under the watchful eye of the medical team.”
