Corporate memberships are available at Foxhills Country Club and Farleigh Golf Club in Surrey

Foxhills Golf Club Corporate Memberships Now Available

The Foxhills Collection is removing the need for professionals to travel into central London with its corporate membership packages across both Foxhills and Farleigh Golf Club, with a wide range of bespoke options available to make the most out of the excellent facilities at both venues.

Flexible working arrangements are set to become much more common after the coronavirus pandemic, particularly for those living in and around London, with workers looking for pleasant spaces to work, meet and entertain clients and escape the stresses of the fast-paced commercial world.

New data by the Office for National Statistics shows that just five per cent (1.7 million people) of the active 32.6 million UK workers worked from home prior to the pandemic, which has caused a seismic shift in working habits and methods – and seen an estimated 20 million people relocating to home offices.

The Foxhills Collection, which encompasses Foxhills – one of Surrey’s leading golf clubs and resorts – and Farleigh – a thriving golf club, restaurant and meeting venue on the outskirts of London – offers flexible corporate membership packages for both venues that give members the chance to mix business with pleasure and enjoy their extensive range of facilities.

Both venues are conveniently located within close proximity to the M25 and are perfect for remote working, entertaining or meeting clients and colleagues, rewarding staff or even some well-deserved downtime, with excellent facilities for the whole family.

The Foxhills Club & Resort, situated in Ottershaw, Surrey, is home to two championship golf courses – Longcross and Bernard Hunt – which are both considered among the best in England, as well as the first par-three, nine-hole course of its kind in Britain – The Manor Course – making it the ultimate golfers’ haven for those looking to swap the boardroom for the golf course in a time where outdoor, socially distanced meetings are the safest alternative to online video calls.

The resort covers more than 400 acres of pristine Surrey countryside with a breathtaking 19th-century Manor House at the heart of the estate. Home to 70-bedroom four-star accommodation, two restaurants, 11 tennis courts, four swimming pools, an award-winning health spa, a tranquil yoga cabin, youth club, as well as unrivalled conference and meeting facilities, Foxhills has built an enviable reputation among its members and is sure to impress guests with its stately presence.

The resort’s flexible corporate membership has been split into three packages – premier, flexible and individual – to make sure everyone’s requirements are being met. Depending on the package, a corporate membership can include full access to the resort’s facilities, as well as complimentary offers and exclusive discounts ranging from 10 to 25 per cent across the resort – including meeting space, social events, dining, overnight stays, driving range and buggy hire.

Farleigh, situated in Warlingham, Surrey, is a modern golf club set amongst 350-acres of stunning scenery in the North Surrey Downs countryside. Renowned for its quality and variety, the esteemed club is home to 27 championship-standard holes, which can be played as three different 18-hole loops, as well as superb practice facilities.

Golf Monthly Instruction

Farleigh is the only national PGA final venue in the area and is particularly popular for its excellent course conditions all year round, known as one of the best winter courses in Surrey, with no temporary tees or greens.

Other than being fantastic for golf, Farleigh also boasts four spacious meeting and event suites, a contemporary restaurant and bar area – ideal for peaceful remote working – and a games room with pool table and golf simulator.

Farleigh’s corporate membership gives members advanced tee time booking privileges, free last-minute meetings, six complimentary guest passes and six green fees at Foxhills and privileged rates on Foxhills’ bedrooms, spa and green fees. The package also includes exclusive offers and discounts in the pro shop and off all food and beverage purchases.

Owner and managing director of the Foxhills Collection, Marc Hayton, said: “We’ve worked hard over the past few years to put together an attractive, flexible corporate membership package for both clubs as we know what a great space they are for work and for unwinding.

“We are now in a time where these packages are more important than ever as more people’s working habits and methods have had to shift to remote working and working from home. This not only gives people the flexibility to pop out to one of the clubs for some downtime, but also to work from the clubs’ lounges and restaurants, both of which offer great working spaces.

“Not only that, but the golf course may just be the future of meetings and there aren’t many better than the courses we have at Foxhills and Farleigh. They are a great alternative to face-to-face meetings, allowing for social distancing and bit of fun too.”

For more information on Foxhills corporate membership and to join, visit: www.foxhills.co.uk/join/corporate-membership

For more information on Farleigh corporate membership and to join, visit: www.farleighfox.co.uk/corporate-membership

For all the latest golf news, check the Golf Monthly website and follow our social media channels @golfmonthlymagazine on Facebook and @golfmonthly on Twitter and Instagram