The scholarship programme at Foxhills had a big part to play in Paul Casey's upbringing in the game

Foxhills Scholarship Programme Open For Talented Youngsters

Talented young golfers will get the chance to reap the rewards from one of the country’s top youth development programmes, thanks to the scholarship initiative at Foxhills Club & Resort in Surrey.

The Foxhills Foundation, which set both Paul Casey and Anthony Wall on their way to stellar careers on the European Tour and beyond, is inviting talented applicants to join the scheme to benefit from the exceptional coaching and support available at Foxhills.

It means those youngsters from the local community, who may not previously have had the opportunity, are given a once-in-a-lifetime chance to make the most of their golfing potential with a selection of scholarships awarded. As part of the programme, there is mentoring from Tour professionals, equipment support and everything required to gain a deep understanding of the game, on and off the course.

The Foundation is also keen to attract keen golfers from disadvantaged backgrounds and to take the sport to disabled young golfers too.

Director of golf and leisure, Chris Fitt, said: “The Foundation was established in 1986 to afford a limited number of local children the opportunity to learn, develop and excel in golf when they might not have ordinarily had that opportunity. And it’s not just the talented children who can’t afford coaching we want to target – we want to take golf to everyone.

“We want to highlight some of those core values of the Foundation, so there are a limited number of scholarships available. Someone’s talent and development should not be hampered by their circumstances.

“It’s a big part of the Foxhills ethos to play an inclusive role in the local community across all aspects of the resort and the club.”

Based in Ottershaw, Foxhills’ two championship course – the Longcross and the Bernard Hunt – are complemented by a challenging nine-hole par-three course – the Manor.

The Practice Den – a floodlit area specifically for work on the short game – was added to some of the most outstanding practice facilities in the UK last year, with the driving range and putting greens readily available to be able to work on all aspects of the game.

For aspiring golfers who are keen to join more than 300 who have graduated through the Foundation, there is everything required to provide the necessary tools for development and progress.

Fitt said: “A lot of hard work has gone into the youth development programme at Foxhills. We have children as young as three years old taking their first steps in the sport right through to those young adults who are actively pursuing a future career in the professional ranks.

“The reality is that not everyone will receive a scholarship but we want to make these young players the best golfers they can possibly be.

“It certainly doesn’t happen by accident and it is down to the individuals to make the most of a fantastic opportunity if it comes their way. But we will make sure everything is in place for them and they are given every chance to succeed.”

For further details, email Adam Burwood (ABurwood@foxhills.co.uk), visit foxhills.co.uk or call 01932 704 465.

