The Ryder Cup star and Race to Dubai, Open and BMW PGA Champion has been named as the European Tour's Player of the Year

Francesco Molinari Named European Tour Player Of The Year 2018

Francesco Molinari has been named as the 2018 European Tour Golfer of the Year, as voted by the golfing media.

Molinari is the recipient of the distinguished prize following a phenomenal 12 months on the European Tour in which he secured the BMW PGA Championship, his maiden Major title at The 147th Open Championship and played a starring role in Europe’s Ryder Cup win in France.

The Italian’s first triumph of a memorable 2018 came at Wentworth where he finished two shots clear of Rory McIlroy to win the BMW PGA Championship, having finished runner-up in the event 12 months previously.

He came close to adding another victory the following week by carding rounds 66-66-66-65 to finish runner-up to his Ryder Cup teammate Thorbjørn Olesen in the Italian Open.

The 36-year-old’s standout performance in 2018 would come in July, though, where, playing alongside 14-time Major Champion Tiger Woods, he held his nerve in tricky conditions at Carnoustie by carding a bogey-free final round of 69 to lift the Claret Jug and become the first Italian to win a Major.

He went bogey-free for the final 36 holes and secured victory with a nerveless birdie on the 72nd hole.

He followed that with another top-10 finish in August at the USPGA Championship, before creating more history in The Ryder Cup the following month, forming a memorable partnership with Tommy Fleetwood en route to becoming the first European to win all five points from his five matches against the USA.

Fittingly, it was also Molinari’s victory over Phil Mickelson in the Sunday Singles at Le Golf National which reclaimed the Ryder Cup for Europe.

Molinari then rounded off a remarkable year by becoming the first Italian to win the Race to Dubai, holding off Masters Champion Patrick Reed and defending Race to Dubai Champion Fleetwood to finish the year as the European Tour’s number one.

As well as his European Tour successes in 2018, Molinari also captured his maiden PGA Tour title in early July at the Quicken Loans National, where he won by eight strokes.

He also reached a career-high 5th in the world.

The Italian follows on from Sergio Garcia as the European Tour Player of the Year.

Other recent winners include: Henrik Stenson (2016, 2013), Rory Mcilroy (2015, 2014, 2012) and Luke Donald (2011).