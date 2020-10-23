Save yourself a lot of money when you book an Algarve golf break between November and April

Free Golf Club Travel When You Book An Algarve Break

The Algarve is set to lend a generous hand to the cost of golfers’ holidays after announcing the “golf clubs are on us.”

Europe’s top golf holiday destination will be teaming up with the industry’s golf tour operator network for the innovative campaign, which could save golfers up to €100 each on a direct international flight to Faro, with most major airlines included.

The free golf bag offer will be applied to bookings made with a licensed golf tour operator for a minimum five-night stay between November and the end of April 2021 in the sun-drenched golfing Mecca, with bookings having to be confirmed by December 31, 2020.

Golfers travelling from the UK, Ireland, Austria, Denmark, France, Germany, Sweden, Switzerland and The Netherlands – who are staying at an officially-licensed hotel, villa or apartment – will be eligible to take part as the Algarve chips in to take some of the strain.

Upon arrival at Faro, the welcoming stretch of southern Portugal awaits with year-round sunshine, warm temperatures, and a staggering 43 nine or 18-hole courses to choose from. It is especially welcome at a time of year when golfers in other parts of Europe see their opportunities limited by the weather.

Visitors will also feel safe in the knowledge that the Algarve has extensive precautions implemented, with hotels and courses having Clean & Safe certification, which has been introduced by Portugal Tourism in recent times.

A spokesperson for Algarve Tourism said: “We know our friends across Europe see their opportunities to play golf a little more limited in the autumn and winter months, but in the Algarve, we are open all year round.

“We all know it’s been a difficult time for everyone with so many travel plans postponed or cancelled this year. But we hope this gesture will be appreciated and may allow some more of our guests to rearrange their visit to our golf courses during the next few months.”

More information and the full terms and conditions will be available soon at: www.visitgolfalgarve.com

