Free Peter Millar Polo Shirt With This Exclusive Golf Monthly Offer

Peter Millar has become the standard bearer in luxury golf lifestyle clothing for discerning and stylish individuals who demand the very best in fit and performance. Founded in 2001 with a single cashmere sweater, the brand has evolved into a premium international brand that offers a diverse range of casual sportswear, tailored menswear and premium performance golf apparel worn by the world’s best golfers, including Lee Westwood and Open winner Louis Oosthuizen.

Embracing timeless style with modern flair and a keen attention to detail, Peter Millar designers have delivered a Spring/Summer 19 collection that can be worn on and off the course.

Popular Peter Millar garments have been enhanced with the addition of new colours as well as an array of new styles that showcase modern interpretations of classic styles, playful embossed prints and engineered stripes, all constructed using luxury performance fabrics.

The collection features an extensive line-up of essential garments, including everything from classic polos and second layers to trousers, shorts, outerwear and accessories, in an assortment of designs, colours and variety of fit options.

A new edition for 2019 is the brand’s Crown Crafted collection, which takes inspiration from the high street and marks an evolution for the brand, with garments benefiting from unique technical fabrications and natural fibre compositions, as well as a more athletic fit. This unlikely combination, which is unique in the world of performance sportswear, has already proved to be a hit with the company’s tour staff.

Available to purchase direct from www.petermillar.co.uk, selected retailers and some of the UK and Europe’s most prestigious golf clubs and resorts, the Spring/Summer 19 collection showcases a natural evolution for the thriving brand which is owned by Richemont SA, the Swiss-based luxury goods holding company whose brands include Cartier, Van Cleef & Arpels, Montblanc, Vacheron Constantin and Jaeger-LeCoultre.

Peter Millar is also proud to be an official apparel licensee for the Ryder Cup.