He used it to travel around his 14 acre Memphis property. By Tom Ellis

From Memphis To Auction – Elvis Presley’s Golf Buggy Is For Sale Now!

The King’s Cart… Elvis Presley’s golf buggy is up for auction right now, it is estimated to go for around $60,000.

The cart is being auctioned online by the Graceland Foundation, which was formed in 1984, in the singer’s memory.

Presley was not an avid golfer, he used the cart to travel around his 14 acre home in Graceland, Memphis – a tradition his staff still use today.

Elvis and his wife Priscilla bought the white Harley-Davidson golf cart from Taylor Harley-Davidson after tying the knot in 1967.

Related: Tiger Woods’ backup putter sells for $44k at auction

The three-wheeled buggy is over 50-years-old and the number plate on the back reads ‘1 ELVIS’.

It is said to be in good condition with ‘slightly worn tires and several nicks and scratches to the exterior.’

Graceland Auctions also say that the buggy “would need some sort of servicing to become operational.”

Golf Monthly Instruction

The buggy has previously been on show for public viewing at the MGM Grand Hotel & Casino in Las Vegas.

Elvis met nine-time major champion Gary Player in 1961 and can be seen giving the King of Rock and Roll a few pointers.

The South African is said to be a big Presley fan, and went to visit him on the set of the film Blue Hawaii, which Presley was working on at the time.

A 26-year-old back then, Player told the tail of meeting Elvis before the ceremonial tee shot at the 2014 Humana Challenge.

The Black Knight had previously done an Elvis-like guitar impression, which he says Elvis saw.

“‘I want to meet you!’” Elvis said, according to Player, Player replied: “I want to meet you too!”.

Trending On Golf Monthly

View the lot at Graceland Auctions here

For all the latest golf news, check the Golf Monthly website and follow our social media channels @golfmonthlymagazine on Facebook and @golfmonthly on Twitter and Instagram