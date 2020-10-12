Check out this deal on Garmin golf watches where you can get up to 20% on Prime Day

Garmin Golf Watches Amazon Prime Day UK Deal – Up To 20% Off

Amazon Prime Day is one of the biggest shopping days of the year and in 2020 it takes place across Tuesday 13th and Wednesday 14th October!

You’ll need an Amazon Prime membership to take part in the incredible shopping event, but if you don’t want to subscribe, you can sign up for a free 30-day trial of Prime instead. You can cancel at any time within the 30 days.

There are lots of deals in the golf section on Amazon already, as shown by the Garmin GPS Watch deals you can see below.

Check out all the latest Amazon Prime Day Golf Deals

Garmin Approach S10 Lightweight Golf GPS Watch (Granite Blue) £126.62 £94

The S10 offers great value coming in at a lower price point. For less than £100 on Prime Day you can get a watch that comes packed with features such as the ability to give yardages to the front, middle and back of a green. It can also keep score for you, has a rechargeable battery for up to 12 hours of play in golf mode, and it comes pre-loaded with over 41,000 courses. This offer is for the Granite Blue option but you can get it in other colours too…

Garmin Approach S10 Lightweight Golf GPS Watch (Black) £118.56 £94

Get the same watch we talked about above in a very cool black finish in this deal for less than £100.

