Are you in need of a new golf watch?
These two brilliant models from Garmin have had their prices slashed this Prime Day, with huge savings on the Approach S60 and Approach S40.
Looking for a UK Deal then you can also find a fantastic Garmin Watch Amazon Prime Day Deal that you can get from amazon.co.uk
Garmin GPS Golf Watches Amazon Prime Day Deal – Up To 46% Off In US
Garmin Approach S60 GPS Watch (46% off) $269.99 at Amazon
One of the best golf GPS watches on the market can be picked up at a bargain price today, with 46% off. We featured it in our 2019 Tech 50 awards. It has a sunlight-readable touchscreen that integrates detailed hole maps and yardages in full color. You get quick and precise distances to greens, hazards and doglegs on more than 40,000 preloaded courses (with free lifetime updates). It features a battery life of up to 10 hours in golf mode and up to 10 days in watch mode, and can also be used for other activities as well. A great piece of tech.
Garmin Approach S40 GPS Watch (33% off) $199.99 at Amazon
Save 33% on the Garmin Approach S40 GPS watch this Prime Day! It’s available in black, gray/stainless steel and white/light gold. The watch comes pre-loaded with over 41,000 golf courses, giving you all the key distances you need out on the course. It also tracks everyday activities, gives smart notifications and has a screen that features a sunlight-readable display.
