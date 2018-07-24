The London leg of the Gary Player Invitational raised almost $105,000 for good causes

2018 Wentworth Gary Player Invitational Raises Over $100,000

Global golf icons, major championship winners, stars of the modern game and some of the sport’s hottest young talents have joined Gary Player at Wentworth to raise almost $105,000 for good causes during the London leg of his world-leading Invitational Series.

In a quest to raise $100 million for underprivileged education, title sponsor Berenberg, the private investment bank, and Black Knight International united some of the biggest names in golf, under the banner of ‘A Union of Golf & Giving’, for the annual Berenberg Gary Player Invitational.

Related: Magical Molinari Emerges Victorious On Epic Open Sunday

Played on the Gary Player-designed Edinburgh Course at Wentworth, Surrey, participants joining Mr. Player included fellow Berenberg Golf Ambassadors, Tom Watson, Martin Kaymer, Branden Grace, Fred Couples, Colin Montgomerie, Mark O’Meara and Georgia Hall.

The star-studded field also included six other Major winners, Ernie Els, Padraig Harrington, Charl Schwartzel, Trevor Immelman, Tom Lehman and Hale Irwin.

“This year’s London event has been very special for me, especially as it directly followed The Open at Carnoustie, where I had visited earlier in the week, to celebrate the 50th anniversary of my victory in 1968.

“The important funds raised at Wentworth will undoubtedly help make a difference to many young lives through our chosen charity, Depaul. I thank all our sponsors and our guests for playing their part in another successful and very enjoyable event,” said the 18-time Major winner, philanthropist and tournament host, Gary Player.