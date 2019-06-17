The American won his maiden Major by three strokes after a huge birdie putt on the 18th

Gary Woodland Wins US Open At Pebble Beach

Gary Woodland captured his first Major title at the US Open with a three stroke victory over Brooks Koepka.

Woodland led from the front on the weekend, and his two under par 69 was enough to take the title.

He holed from some 40ft on the 18th green in what was a sensational finish after an excellent week on the California coastline.

Watch – Woodland’s winning putt

The American had never converted a 54-hole lead in his career from seven goes, but he came of age on Sunday with a nerveless display.

The 35-year-old got off to the perfect start with birdies at the 2nd and 3rd and that must have settled him down, but trouble came at the short 7th where he missed the green long on the par-3.

A six footer saved his par and from then on he really never looked back.

The difficult stretch at Pebble Beach comes after the 7th and he dropped a shot at the 9th and the 12th, but the winning shot came on the par-5 14th where he carried his 3 wood some 270+ yards to leave his ball greenside in two.

A deft chip gave him a short birdie chance which he converted before pars at 15 and 16.

The only real nervy swing of the day came on the 17th, where he found the green but the complete wrong portion, miles to the right.

He was so far that he couldn’t putt it due to the contours so elected to chip from the green and hit it to within a couple of feet.

That was undoubtedly the shot of a champion.

He took a two-stroke margin to the famous 18th and played it both conservatively and perfectly to set up a long birdie putt which he holed for the title.

This is Woodland’s fourth victory on the PGA Tour and he now moves up to a career-high 12th in the world.

Golf Monthly Instruction

Related: Gary Woodland What’s in the bag?

Brooks Koepka came as close as anybody in his quest for a third-straight US Open title, but he couldn’t quite hole the putts on the back nine to challenge his countryman.

Koepka got off to an incredible start with a birdie on the 1st and then a miraculous par on the 2nd, before birdies at three, four and five to take him to four under for the day.

He could only par the par-5 6th and then played his last 11 holes in one over.

The four-time Major champion, who was seeking to become the first man in over 100 years to win the US Open three years in a row, knew he needed a birdie on the 18th to challenge Woodland but his birdie putt somehow slipped by on the low side.

He has become the first player to shoot four rounds in the 60s and not win the US Open.

Justin Rose got through the first seven holes in one under par but from then on the wheels began to fall off, and his hot putter cooled down on the back nine.

Rose bogeyed the 8th and then three bogeys in four holes at the 12th, 13th and 15th took him out of title contention.

US Open leaderboard –

1 Gary Woodland -12

2 Brooks Koepka -10

T3 Xander Schauffele -7

T3 Chez Reavie -7

T3 Jon Rahm -7

T3 Justin Rose -7

T7 Adam Scott -6

Trending On Golf Monthly

T7 Louis Oosthuizen -6