Georgia Hall Becomes R&A Ambassador

2018 Women’s British Open Champion Georgia Hall has just been announced as an ambassador to the R&A to lend her support in inspiring more women, girls and families to take up the game of golf.

One of the worlds finest women’s golfers, Hall will undoubtedly raise the profile of the drive by the R&A to help grow the game. The body is investing £80 million into women’s and mixed golf over the next ten years or so in an attempt to boost overall participation.

Hall said, “There is no better known body in golf than The R&A so I was extremely honoured to have been invited to be an ambassador for the organisation.

“I am passionate about helping to grow the game so it’s very natural for me to support The R&A’s great initiatives, particularly for women and children, over the coming years. The Women in Golf Charter is a great first step and I look forward to working with them on some exciting initiatives over the next few years”

The Women in Golf Charter aims to inspire a more inclusive culture in the game which will therefore help enable more girls and women to take up and enjoy the game.