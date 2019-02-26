The 2018 Women's British Open champion has become an R&A ambassador to inspire more women into the game.
Georgia Hall Becomes R&A Ambassador
2018 Women’s British Open Champion Georgia Hall has just been announced as an ambassador to the R&A to lend her support in inspiring more women, girls and families to take up the game of golf.
One of the worlds finest women’s golfers, Hall will undoubtedly raise the profile of the drive by the R&A to help grow the game. The body is investing £80 million into women’s and mixed golf over the next ten years or so in an attempt to boost overall participation.
Hall said, “There is no better known body in golf than The R&A so I was extremely honoured to have been invited to be an ambassador for the organisation.
“I am passionate about helping to grow the game so it’s very natural for me to support The R&A’s great initiatives, particularly for women and children, over the coming years. The Women in Golf Charter is a great first step and I look forward to working with them on some exciting initiatives over the next few years”
The Women in Golf Charter aims to inspire a more inclusive culture in the game which will therefore help enable more girls and women to take up and enjoy the game.
16 Things You Didn’t Know About Georgia Hall
Get to know this year's Ricoh Women's British…
Best of British: Georgia Hall wins Ricoh Women’s British Open
The Englishwoman finished two ahead of Pornanong Phatlum
Hall won her first Major title at Royal Lytham and St Annes last year making her the first golfer in history to win the Women’s British Open, the Women’s Amateur Championship and the Girls Amateur Championship.
The win boosted her into the world’s top 10 and secured her second European Tour Order of Merit title.
Martin Slumbers, Chief Executive of The R&A, said, “Georgia is an influential role model for our sport and we are honoured that she has agreed to become an ambassador for The R&A and work with us to promote our activities in women’s and girls’ golf.
“She has shown that talent, hard work and determination can take you to the very pinnacle of our sport and she deserves enormous credit for her victory in the 2018 Ricoh Women’s British Open.
“We believe that her achievements will inspire many women and girls into taking up golf and going on to enjoy playing as members of clubs with their families and friends.”
Hall will defend her Women’s British Open title at Woburn in August.
For more news in the world of golf follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.