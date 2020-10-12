Take part in this incredible deal and you can get a voucher for the big day!

Buy These Great Golf Gifts Today And Get A £10 Amazon Prime Day Voucher

With Amazon Prime Day fast approaching, Amazon has announced a deal in which if you spend £10 with small businesses then you get a £10 Amazon Prime Day voucher for the big day, taking place on Tuesday 13th and Wednesday 14th October!

Of course you will need to make sure you have an Amazon Prime membership to take part in the incredible shopping event, but if you don’t want to subscribe, you can sign up for a free 30-day trial of Prime instead. You can cancel at any time within the 30 days.

Back in 2019 there were some amazing deals on golf items up for grabs and there were Prime Day flash sales too on balls, full sets, golf bags, GPS devices, and so much more. We expect 2020 to be even better as well!

Regarding the small business deal mentioned above, below we have looked at some of the best deals we could find of that nature so that if you spend £10 on the items below, you can get £10 on a Prime Day voucher!

Alternatively we have also included the full Deal list too…

K&V Golf Club Brush and Groove Cleaner £12.99 £9.99

If you are the type of golfer who lets the dirt and mud cake your golf clubs and rarely clean them, then look no further than this club and groove cleaner which will see your clubs sparkling in no time. The cleaner has a nylon brush, wire brush and a groove cleaning spike with cover so that you can get all the dirt.

Personalised Polished Golf Pitch Mark Repairer £12.99

Perhaps you need a golf related gift with the more personal touch? Well this could be what you are looking for as you can add 5 initials or a nickname to the ball marker and they will be engraved into it.

DrySure Active Shoe Dryer £15.99

We have all been out on the golf course in a sudden and rather unexpected downpour to the point our feet get wet as do the inside of our golf shoes. Well that is where these shoe dryers come in as they dry boots and shoes without a power source. How do they work? Well the dryers use called silica oxide which absorbs moisture without electricity or batteries, making these shoe dryers ultra portable and effective.

The Puppet Company Elephant Headcover £12.99

Give your golf bag some personality with this soft elephant headcover built for the driver.

Ram Dual Grain Putting Mat £59.99

Develop precision and accuracy in your putting with this Ram professional dual grain putting mat. A couple of nice features in this mat are that it can simulate putting with or into the grain, to simulate fast or slow greens, or uphill or downhill putts. Additionally it comes with two little ramps that can simulate breaks in putts too.

Torro Golf Scorecard Holder £39.99

A great looking scorecard holder, this model from Torre is made from genuine leather sourced from the United States which has a deep, rich finish with exquisite detail in the grain, gives this case a sophisticated and elegant look and feel.

