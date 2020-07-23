Register a team and start raising funds for Prostate Cancer UK in The Big Golf Race

Get Involved In Prostate Cancer UK’s ‘The Big Golf Race’

Prostate Cancer UK is getting back into the fundraising swing with an exciting new golfing initiative.

The leading men’s health charity is challenging golfers of all ages and abilities to take on The Big Golf Race to help stop prostate cancer being a killer.

Golfers willing to take on The Big Golf Race have three options: for the more adventurous players, the Marathon – which consists of four rounds and 26 miles of walking in a single day – may pose a worthy challenge.

For a more relaxed day of fundraising, the Half Marathon (two rounds) is an option and for those in a hurry, a Sprint, – one round as quickly as possible – could be the best bet.

Players are encouraged to ditch their buggies and tackle the challenge on foot, either individually or in a team of four, and all participants are asked to follow government advice and course guidelines.

A superb prize is up for grabs for the top fundraising team; a golfing holiday, courtesy of Your Golf Travel.

Former Masters champion and Prostate Cancer UK ambassador Danny Willett is among those backing The Big Golf Race, and the World No.34 is calling on golfers across the country to unite in the fight against prostate cancer, which is now the most commonly diagnosed cancer in the UK.

Danny said: “Prostate Cancer UK have done a fantastic job in raising awareness of the disease within the golf community. The disease sadly exists in every golf club, and there’s still a lot more work to be done.

“One in eight men in the UK will be affected by the disease – that means that one in eight families will have their lives changed by prostate cancer. It’s important for men to know their risk of the disease and to support the charity in its fight against prostate cancer.

Many people are unaware that prostate cancer is the most common cancer in men. Over 400,000 men are living with prostate cancer in the UK. Covid-19 will have implications for everyone, and men with prostate cancer will be affected.

The charity’s dedicated team of Specialist Nurses remain on hand to speak to and reassure men and their families currently affected by prostate cancer in the UK, and the implications of CovidG-19.

To speak to a specialist nurse or for more information call 0800 074 8383 or visit prostatecanceruk.org.

