The former England international is doing his bit to help out workers at his golf club during the Covid-19 pandemic

Glen Johnson To Pay For Golf Club Staff’s Wages

Former Liverpool and England footballer Glen Johnson has vowed to support staff at his golf club during the Coronavirus pandemic.

Whilst speaking on TalkSport, the former right back told Jim White and Natalie Sawyer that 8-10 members at his club assured staff that their wages would be covered.

This was after Boris Johnson’s speech last Monday, which immediately meant all golf clubs in the UK had to close and would have meant staff at the club would likely be furloughed.

The government furlough scheme pays workers 80% of their wage but Johnson will keep the staff on full pay by the sounds of it.

Very classy.

The staff were crying after the speech, Johnson told TalkSport, and he along with his playing partners assured them that they would help out to cover their wages.

Johnson is a member at the ultra-exclusive Beaverbrook Golf Club in Surrey, which has a course designed by David McLay Kidd and Tom Watson that opened in 2016.

Watch the clip below:

“The night Boris Johnson announced the lockdown we were sat in the golf club,” told TalkSport.

“We’d just had a round of golf and we were just waiting for this speech.

“We were just sitting there without a care in the world, a few bottles of wine and a nice lunch, about eight or ten of us.

“All the staff had gone into their back room to watch the speech and they’ve all come back out crying their eyes out, because they all rely on this job and, like most people, they work month-to-month.

“So we sat them down with us and we just said: ‘Look, don’t worry about it. This place is only so good because of you guys being here, the way you treat us and what you do for us’.

Johnson at Turnberry last year:

“So the eight or ten of us all agreed there and then, that whatever the shortfall was, we were going to cough up and find enough money to keep them fully employed – whether the golf club is shut for six to eight months, whatever it’s going to be.

“We wouldn’t love it there so much if it wasn’t for them.

“We’re going to work with the golf club and cover the gap.”

