Global Golf Tour Operators have voted the Scottish resort as number one for 2019.

Gleneagles Voted European Golf Resort Of The Year 2019

2014 Ryder Cup host Gleneagles has picked up another accolade, this time getting voted as the European Golf Resort of the year 2019 at the annual IAGTO (International Association of Golf Tour Operators) awards. According to the IAGTO website these awards seek to “represent the pinnacle of achievement for golf destinations and golf resorts, reflecting accurately the opinions of golf tour operators, golf travel writers and, ultimately, the golf traveller.”

A course with three Championship courses, (Kings, Queens and PGA Centenary), Gleneagles has established itself as one of the premier golf destinations in Europe and across the world as shown by the enormous success of the 2014 Ryder Cup.

Indeed, the award coincides with two more significant milestones for the club occurring next year, the centenary of the Kings and Queens courses designed by James Braid, and the hosting of the 2019 Solheim Cup on the PGA Centenary.

Related: Golf Monthly’s UK&I Top 100 Courses

Conor O’Leary, General Manager of Gleneagles, commented: “Gleneagles is an authentically Scottish experience; a destination for fun and adventure in one of the most luxurious and beautiful settings imaginable. There are few places in the world that offer the same breadth of opportunities and activities we have here at The Glen.

“To receive this accolade from votes cast by the golf travel industry reflects the significant progress we continue to make in re-affirming our place in luxury hospitality.”