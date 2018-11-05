Founder Nick Edmund brings his international fundraising campaign to Scotland.

Global-Golf4-Cancer 400 Mile Trek Begins At Turnberry

Nick Edmund started the Scottish leg of his international cancer awareness campaign ‘Global-Golf4-Cancer’ at Trump Turnberry last Sunday.

The campaign is designed to harness the power of golf in the fight against cancer, a disease which Edmund, former golf writer and Managing Director of Faldo Design, has had past experience with. He has twice survived head and neck cancer.

His campaign will draw attention to the disease and promote fundraising for cancer sufferers.

Edmund decided to make Trump Turnberry the start of his ‘Turnberry to Dornoch’ leg of the Scottish campaign. Teeing off from the fourth hole on the famous Ailsa Course at 4.44pm, the par-3 was the starting point for his 400 mile walk that will see him visit 24 of the most prestigious golf courses in Scotland going from Turnberry to Royal Dornoch. He looks to play the fourth hole on each of them and will only stop to undergo treatment for his condition at present.

Edmund has only just completed a 2000 kilometre trek around the west coast of Ireland and he also plans to ‘golf-walk’ the North and East coasts of Scotland as well.

Edmund said; “With approximately 60 million golfers and 35,000 courses worldwide, golf is one of the world’s largest participation sports and it is a community that has enormous international reach.

“So we are on a mission with the ‘Turnberry to Dornoch’ golf walk, to enlist the support of golfers and raise as much awareness as possible in the fight against cancer. If we can inspire the golfing community to fly the flag for cancer sufferers and support various cancer fighting initiatives worldwide, then I think we can make a real difference.”

General Manager of Trump Turnberry Ralph Porciani said; “We are incredibly honoured that Nick chose Trump Turnberry to launch his truly inspirational charity campaign in Scotland.

“The challenge ahead will be extremely tough but his efforts are all for a very worthwhile cause. From all the team at Trump Turnberry, we want to wish Nick the very best of luck for the remainder of his journey and look forward to welcoming him back here.”

Golf Monthly Instruction

For more information on the campaign please visit the Global-Golf4-Cancer website here.