Golf And Business Prepare To Change Lives At Berenberg Gary Player Invitational

The worlds of golf and business will combine to raise funds for underprivileged people around the world.

Major winners, Ryder Cup heroes and Ladies European Tour stars will team up with legendary golfer and businessman Gary Player, and the second oldest bank in the world, Berenberg, to help raise funds to support underprivileged children and communities around the world.

The Berenberg Gary Player Invitational will take place at Wentworth on the 22nd of July in what will be the events eighth year. Last year over $100,000 was raised for a variety of children’s charities and in 2019 several legends have teamed up to attempt to beat that.

Headlining the event is eight-time Major winner Tom Watson and several of his American counterparts like Mark O’Meara, Fred Couples and Tom Lehman. From the European side of the pond Ian Woosnam, Thomas Bjorn, Sam Torrance and Colin Montgomerie.

David Mortlock, Headof Berenberg’s Investment Bank, commented: “We’re delighted to once again be supporting this fantastic event and the efforts to raise money for very worthy causes. It’s an easy decision for us to assist Gary Player in hisquest to change as many lives as possible through an event that is loved by so many.”

Marc Player, CEO of Black Knight International and founder of the series, added: “This event wouldn’t be possible without all our sponsors of the Gary Player Invitational series. The funds raised at Wentworth will undoubtedly help make a difference to many young lives through The Player Foundation, and we are forever grateful of the support of all of our sponsors, partners and the professionals who support the event year-after-year.”

Berenberg is joined by Rolex, SAP and Lavazza as sponsors of the London event on the 22nd of July.

