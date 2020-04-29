The UK's Parliament’s All-Party Group for Golf Chairman is very impressed with the industry's efforts in planning for a safe return - might that come soon?

‘Golf Can And Should Return Quickly’ – Parliament Golf Group

Golfers in the UK may be in for some good news soon after the chairman of the UK Parliament’s All-Party Group for Golf said that golf can, and should, return quickly.

Craig Tracey, MP for North Warwickshire, appears to be doing everything in his power to get the game back up-and-running again.

He chairs the Parliament’s All-Party Group for Golf, which ‘comprises MPs and Peers from any political party and exists solely to support the sport of golf.’

Tracey has been taking part in virtual meetings with golf industry bodies including The R&A, The PGA, The Belfry, the UK Golf Federation, the British Golf Industry Association, Syngenta and IMG, and he is very impressed with the plans he has heard to get the sport being played again safely.

He is said to be speaking to the British and International Golf Greenkeepers Association soon as well as the home golf unions, with the aim to ensure golf returns as quickly as possible with ‘temporary rules, actions or measures in development to be implemented immediately once there is any lifting of lockdown restrictions.’

“I have been hugely impressed by the response of the different leading golf stakeholders in coming together and working to secure a coherent response to COVID-19,” Tracey said.

“Members of Parliament know how valuable golf is to the UK as it has a huge economic impact, employs large numbers across the UK and has significant positive influence on people’s health.

“The initial challenges with lockdown meant golf had to close in Britain, but the nature of the game means it can, and should, return quickly provided there are steps taken by all involved to maintain social distancing and to meet any other government instruction.

“I would like to say well done to all the different bodies involved. What they are doing now will make a huge difference and has the potential to make golf all the stronger if this co-operative way of working can be continued.”

There are unconfirmed reports that the current lockdown may be eased after 7th May, and if that is true there is surely great hope that golf can be played again.

Competitions, matches and clubhouse bars re-opening are still a very long way off, but one-or-two-balls playing with tee times stretched out is what we can expect.

