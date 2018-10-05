The Golf Channel posted some huge numbers for the third quarter including their best ever September

Golf Channel Third Quarter Viewing Figures Best Ever

It has been a fantastic year to be a golf fan and viewing figures from the Golf Channel confirm exactly that.

For the third quarter of 2018, the Golf Channel saw its highest quarter viewing figures ever with 126,000 viewers on average across a 24 hour period, up 9% on last year.

July, August and September featured the season’s final two majors at the Open and USPGA Championship, the FedEx Cup Playoffs and the Ryder Cup.

Notably, Tiger Woods was well in contention at both of the final two majors (6th at the Open, 2nd at the USPGA) and won his first tournament in over five years at the season-ending Tour Championship.

We have seen already this year what Woods has done for viewing figures and he has also increased live spectator numbers too.

The Golf Channel posted four stand-out stats, one of them being their 126k average, whilst they also revealed that September was the channel’s best September ever.

They averaged 132,000 viewers in September and were up 33% on 2017.

The third quarter of this year was also the Golf Channel’s most-streamed quarter ever, up 72% on 2017 with 342 million minutes streamed.

2018 is already the Golf Channel’s most engaged year ever with 53.4 million video starts, despite three months of the year left.

Next time someone tells you that nobody cares about Tiger Woods, show them this.

Other highlights from the third quarter included Justin Thomas winning his first WGC title at the final WGC-Bridgestone Invitational, Brandt Snedeker shooting 59 and then winning the Wyndham Championship, and Bryson DeChambeau going back-to-back in the opening two FedEx Cup Playoff events.