One golf club in England has reminded its members that hoodies are not appropriate golfing attire after Tyrrell Hatton's win at Wentworth

Golf Club Emphasises Hoodies Are Not Acceptable

Tyrrell Hatton‘s sensational BMW PGA Championship victory marked his rise into the world’s top 10 for the first time.

The Englishman’s fifth European Tour title came in excellent fashion, winning by four strokes over the West Course at Wentworth.

However, one of the biggest stories of the week was Hatton’s adidas hoody that he wore in all four rounds.

It was a huge hit on social media with many in the golfing world praising it, although some clubs did not approve.

One was Wearside GC in England, which reminded its members that hoodies are not acceptable golf attire.

“In light of Tyrell Hattons recent success and fashion statement and following discussions on this, can I draw your attention to the Clubs dress code and re emphasise that “hoodies” are not acceptable golf attire for Wearside Golf Club, no more so in fact than designer ripped jeans. ??

“I hope this avoids any unnecessary misunderstandings on this subject,” the message read on the website.

Podcast: Are hoodies acceptable golf attire?

“I think it’s perfectly acceptable and what he wore was very stylish and also very practical actually because it wasn’t that warm, it wasn’t that dry, so actually I think a hoody was perfectly good,” Tom Clarke said on this week’s Clubhouse Podcast.

“I think perhaps some high profile clubs or The R&A or England Golf should come out in support of hoodies because yeah, Hatton did look smart, it was a very nice hoody that he wore and I’m not surprised that it sold out,” Elliott Heath said on the podcast.

“Golf is an outdoor sport, you need to make sure that you keep yourself away from the elements as much as possible. I don’t see any problem with it at all, and as you said I thought it looked very smart,” Tom said.

“I think the likes of Nike, Under Armour and Puma are going to be trying to get their star athletes wearing hoodies,” Elliott said.

