Old Course Ranfurly Golf Club near Glasgow received a donation and a letter from a local resident who has appreciated being able to walk the course during the Covid-19 lockdown

Golf Club Receives “Heartwarming” Cheque And Letter From Local Walker

A Scottish golf club received a wonderful gesture after a local resident sent in a cheque to thank the club for allowing him to walk on the course during the Coronavirus lockdown period.

Courses in Scotland still remain closed despite golf now being played in England, Wales, Northern Ireland and the Republic of Ireland.

Old Course Ranfurly Golf Club to the west of Glasgow posted the “heartwarming” letter they received on social media, although they did not disclose how much the cheque was for.

The resident said he is a member of three other clubs so couldn’t justify joining another, but instead thanked the club with the cheque and also said he would be playing the course for the first time in the not-too-distant future.

The letter reads:

‘Dear Secretary,

I want you to know how much my wife and I appreciate taking our permitted exercise by walking on your course. We have lived here for 37 years and I have never ventured on despite being an avid golfer. Having seen it I am now looking forward to playing it.

But I feel that I am taking too much of a liberty by not being a paid up member. I hope that you will understand that already being a member of three clubs at my age a fourth would be extravagant.

So please accept this cheque as a mark of appreciation.’

Old Course Ranfurly said, “It’s heartwarming to be reminded of the generosity and kindness which remains in our local community.

“We are delighted that our friends and neighbours are enjoying taking their daily exercise on our wonderful course. Thank you!”

The club’s social/marketing committee member Kenneth Barr told us that the course opened up for walkers around five weeks ago and it has created a community atmosphere within the local area, with many residents seeing new parts of the village (ie the golf course) that they have never seen before.

He was nothing but positive about the locals walking on the course and hopes that the club will acquire more social members and juniors following this period.

It’s not just Old Ranfurly that has had walkers on during the Covid-19 lockdown period, as the recent GCS Survey showed.

Caversham Heath Golf Club near Reading also had plenty of walkers and exercisers using it during lockdown, with many locals thanking the club on the local residents’ Facebook page.

One resident said: “We were there this morning, it was beautiful. Thank you so much!”

Another resident also thanked the club: “Thank you so much for allowing us on the course. Had some fantastic walks with my daughter last couple days. Listening to the wildlife with very little background noise has been so therapeutic. Can’t thank you enough!”

However, as the GCS Survey revealed, some clubs had seen damage on their courses due to walkers and other vandals including Walton Heath where motorcyclists targeted a green.

Altrincham Golf Course near Manchester was also targeted by vandals.

Courses have now been back open in England for a week and the early signs are very positive.

The Chairman of the All-Party Parliamentary Group for Golf, North Warwickshire MP Craig Tracey, called the reopening of golf courses in England “safe and successful” and also confirmed that membership applications had increased.

