Golf Clubhouses And Bars Allowed To Open In England

Clubhouses and golf club bars in England will be allowed to open next week for the first time in three-and-a-half months following changes to the government’s Covid-19 guidance.

As pubs and restaurants re-open in England, golfers will be allowed to get a drink after their round and will no longer have to leave the premises immediately after completing their rounds.

As long as the facilities are ‘Covid safe’, bars and clubhouses will re-open on Saturday 4th July.

A number of safety measures will be put in place, with the two metre rule or one metre plus in place.

Clubs will have to produce risk assessments and keep a temporary record of customers for 21 days to assist with NHS Track and Trace Requests .

They’ll also have to provide clear guidance and signage of Social Distancing & Hygiene measures put in place, and customers will be encouraged to pay with contactless.

As well as that, clubs have been advised by England Golf to calculate the maximum number of customers it can take in the clubhouse or patio area whilst keeping the 2m or 1m+ rules in place.

Increased PPE has not been advised, and table service should be offered, with customers not allowed to linger at the bar after receiving drinks.

Read the full guidance from England Golf

England Golf CEO Jeremy Tomlinson said “The work done by those involved in golf during lockdown has been tremendous and that has enabled us to respond quickly and decisively.

“Like all, we welcome the safe easing of restrictions and look forward to welcoming back even more people – players and staff – to golf.

“That we have been given time to prepare the changes and the way in which the guidance has been presented is very helpful to clubs, shops and the wider industry.”

