England's golf courses will re-open on Wednesday 13th May for the first time in over six weeks

Golf Courses In England To Re-Open On Wednesday

Golf courses in England are to re-open on Wednesday after the Prime Minister’s announcement on modifying the current Coronavirus lockdown.

Boris Johnson said that sport can continue on Wednesday, exercise can be unlimited and journeys are now permitted to exercise.

This meant that golf courses could open, and the R&A has confirmed that.

“Golf can resume in England on Wednesday following the latest update by the UK Government,” the R&A said in a joint statement with golf’s stakeholders and home unions.

“All outdoor sport must be done alone or within a household group and that includes golf.

“Golf clubs and golfers have observed the lockdown very well and must keep it up and act responsibly as play resumes.”

However, golf courses will only be opening on Wednesday in England, with courses in Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland currently remaining closed.

Wales and Northern Ireland remain in lockdown for another three weeks whilst Scotland’s lockdown continues “for now,” according to First Minister Nicola Sturgeon.

Golf courses in the Republic of Ireland will be opening on 18th May for members who live within 5km of their clubs.

On Wednesday when golf gets back up-and-running in England, the game can only be played with others in your household and restrictions will be in place as per the R&A’s guidance that was recently released.

Flagsticks must not be touched, rakes will be out of play and clubhouses will remain closed.

“From this Wednesday, we want to encourage people to take more and even unlimited amounts of outdoor exercise,” UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson said.

“You can sit in the sun in your local park, you can drive to other destinations, you can even play sports but only with members of your own household.”

