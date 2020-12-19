Golf Courses In Tier 4 To Remain Open For Two Balls Or Households

Golf courses in English Tier 4 regions will remain open but for two balls, groups of households or singles play

Golf Courses In Tier 4 To Remain Open For Two Balls

Golf courses in the new Tier 4 English regions will remain open, it has been confirmed, but they will only permit two ball play, groups of households or support bubbles, or singles.

Three or fourballs will also be allowed but only if they are involving people from the same household/bubble.

Some driving ranges will also remain open and outdoor coaching will be allowed.

Driving ranges may be classed as outdoor settings and the official advice is for each facility to read and interpret the guidelines against their own venue

Pro shops and golf retailers must close in the Tier 4 regions, which were announced on Saturday evening by the UK Prime Minister.

Boris Johnson announced tougher Tier 4 restrictions for London and much of the South East, with similar measures seen to previous lockdowns.

Read the All-Party Parliamentary Group for Golf’s statement:

Non-essential shops, leisure facilities, pubs and restaurants will close, and people must only meet one other member from a different household outdoors.

Tier 4 areas must not be left by occupants or entered by anybody from a Tier 1, 2 or 3 area.

Wales has also gone into a national ‘lockdown’ with the entire country placed in the Tier 4 restrictions.

However, Wales Golf has announced that all golf courses must close in the country from Sunday 20th.

