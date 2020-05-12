Courses in Wales can now re-open, with Wales Golf recommending Monday 18th May as the start date

Golf Courses In Wales Allowed To Open

Golf courses in Wales are allowed to open as and when they wish, Wales Golf has confirmed after announcements from the Welsh Government.

Wales Golf is recommending a “managed and co-ordinated reintroduction of golf” across the country from Monday 18th May.

Play will be for golfers living ‘local’, which has not been precisely defined as “people are asked to exercise good judgement and common sense,” according to the Welsh Government

This follows the recent news from England that courses can open from this Wednesday.

“Following recent Welsh Government announcements and the revision of certain Covid-19 related restrictions golf clubs are permitted to open if they so wish,” a Wales Golf statement read.

“It is entirely at each golf club’s discretion as to whether they choose to open and if so when they choose to do so.

“We would advise that clubs that do wish to re-open do not do so immediately so as to ensure they have sufficient protocols in place to adhere to these guidelines, which we will be on hand to assist with.

Golf Monthly Instruction

“This would allow for a managed and co-ordinated reintroduction of golf across Wales from next Monday 18 May at the earliest.”

It looks as if play with others from different households is currently forbidden, although there will likely be updates on that in the near future.

“Under our guidelines, golf courses are not listed as a business or premise that must remain closed,” it reads on the Welsh Government website.

“The regulations state that exercise should be done locally, which means people cannot drive to exercise outside their local area; people also cannot exercise with anyone other than a member of their own household. More than two people congregating in a public place is regarded as a gathering, which is an offence under the regulations. ”

Courses in Scotland currently remain closed and also in Northern Ireland.

Republic of Ireland golf courses are opening up on Monday 18th May to members living within 5km.

England’s golf courses are opening on Wednesday 13th May and play is allowed for two-balls from different households.

For all the latest golf news, check the Golf Monthly website and follow our social media channels @golfmonthlymagazine on Facebook and @golfmonthly on Twitter and Instagram