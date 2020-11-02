Courses, pro shops and driving ranges will re-open on Monday 9th November after the circuit breaker lockdown

Golf Courses In Wales To Re-Open Next Week

It looks to be bad news for clubs and golfers in England but Welsh golfers have some positive news after it was confirmed that its golf courses will be re-opening next week.

The country’s courses closed on the evening of Friday 23rd October due to a 16-day circuit breaker lockdown.

Wales Golf has confirmed that courses will re-open on Monday 9th November.

Here is the guidance:

Golf clubs, courses, professional shops, and driving ranges will be able to reopen.

Up to 15 people can take part in an organised indoors activity and up to 30 in an organised activity outdoors, providing all social distancing, hand hygiene and other COVID-19 safety measures are followed. This will allow golf to be played in fourballs and allows group coaching to resume. The requirement to book before you play golf will continue.

Golf club restaurants, will be able to reopen. Following the announcement about the English lockdown, Ministers are having ongoing discussions with the hospitality sector about the detailed rules for reopening. This includes about meeting in public indoor spaces. Further details to follow.

Maintain two metre social distancing and wear face masks in enclosed public places around the golf club and facility.

There will be no legal restrictions on travel within Wales for residents, but international travel should be for essential reasons only.

It looks almost certain that England’s courses will close this Thursday in the new nationwide lockdown.

“It’s not the intention, however, for tennis courts or for golf courses to remain open,” the Prime Minister’s spokesman said.

“People are able to use public spaces or walk or run in the park. The purpose of the tougher regulations, which I expect are going to be difficult for very many people, are to significantly reduce social contact.”

