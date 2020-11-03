The MP for Surrey Heath says that golf will not be allowed during the upcoming England lockdown

Golf Courses Will Be Closed From Thursday – Michael Gove

It’s looking increasingly likely that golf courses in England will be closing on Thursday.

There was great hope yesterday after Surrey Heath MP Michael Gove said that courses will be able to open, although he has since backtracked on that statement.

“We are looking at allowing people to play on golf courses with one other appropriately distanced,” Gove said in a Surrey Residents call.

“I think the same would apply to tennis, if you’re playing tennis outdoors and, again, notwithstanding the weather lots of people will want to in order to stay fit and to keep healthy.

“Then I hope it will be the case that we will be able to refine and further details will be published tomorrow that you can play with one other person.”

However, the MP for Surrey Heath later said that he made a mistake and that golf courses will not be opening.

“My apologies, I got this wrong. Outdoor leisure facilities including tennis courts and golf courses will be closed from Thursday,” Gove tweeted.

We’re yet to hear official guidance from England Golf who are calling on the government to keep courses open.

CEO Jeremy Tomlinson was one of many names to sign a letter to Prime Minister Boris Johnson yesterday from the All-Party Parliamentary Group for Golf, which asked the PM to reconsider his decision in closing courses.

“We appreciate that there are often misconceptions about who golf is accessible to, but the reality is that there are over 3m people who regularly play the game in Great Britain spanning all abilities, age groups, backgrounds, gender, and faiths,” the letter reads.

“It also provides welcome access to green spaces for many people who aren’t able to access them elsewhere and has proven health benefits.

“Leaders in public health recognise the benefits it can offer in not just tackling physical inactivity, but also its contribution to the prevention of a range of non-communicable diseases including heart disease, stroke, diabetes as well as certain cancers.

“In view of the undeniable health and mental wellbeing benefits that golf offers to a significant proportion of the country, we would ask that you consider exempting it from the proposed restrictions, should they come in to force on Wednesday.”

For all the latest on this story, check the Golf Monthly website and follow our social media channels @golfmonthlymagazine on Facebook and @golfmonthly on Twitter and Instagram