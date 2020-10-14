Golf Essentials Last-Minute Prime Day Deals: Balls, Tees, Sharpies, Gloves and Socks

Tom Clarke

Amazon Prime Day only has a few hours left - you may have got most of the important things that you wanted - but are there a few other bits you may have missed?

Check out the essentials that every golfer should have in their bag.

Golf Essentials Last-Minute Prime Day Deals

Bridgestone Golf e12 Soft Golf Balls (One Dozen)

$29.99 $23.99 at Amazon

 

TaylorMade TP5 Pix USA Golf Balls (One Dozen)

MYKUJA Bamboo Golf Tee 3-1/4 inch Pack of 100

THIODOON Golf Tees Professional Natural Wood Golf Tees Pack of 100

$6.95 plus $1.39 off at Amazon

 

Swiftwick – MAXUS ZERO Golf & Running Socks

$14.99 at Amazon

 

HAPPYPOP Funny Alien Bigfoot Golf Math Socks for Men Boys

$10.99 at Amazon

 

60 Colors Permanent Markers, Fine Point

$25.99 plus $5.20 off at Amazon

 

PUMA Golf 2018 Men's Flexlite Golf Glove

From $11.17 at Amazon

 

Callaway Golf Men's OptiColor Leather Glove

From $18.44 at Amazon

Golf Essentials Last-Minute Prime Day Deals

Wilson Staff Distance

£30.99 £26.69 at Amazon

Wilson Staff Golf Balls, Duo Optix

Wilson Glove

£9.99 £7.99 at Amazon

coskefy Running Socks

£15.99 £11.99 at Amazon

SEALSKINZ Unisex-Adult's Walking Thin Ankle Length Socks

£30 £18.99 at Amazon

Champkey SDB Bamboo Golf Tees Pack of 120

£12.99 £10.99 at Amazon

Master Golf PRIDE 2.3/4 WOOD TEES

Sharpie Permanent Markers

£15.53 £11.99 at Amazon

 

CRESTGOLF 50pcs Golf Pencils

£9.59 at Amazon

 

Want more deals? Head to our Best Golf Deals homepage.

For all the latest golf news, check the Golf Monthly website and follow our social media channels @golfmonthlymagazine on Facebook and @golfmonthly on Twitter and Instagram