A recent study shows that golf helps youngsters face challenges in other areas of their lives.

Golf Foundation Project Improves Youngster’s Lives

A new golf project, devised by the Golf Foundation and in collaboration with Mindset experts Yeast Ltd and several PGA professionals, has shown remarkable results in improving children’s mental wellbeing in just a matter of weeks.

Over 10 weeks, youngsters aged between 11 and 16 showed statistical improvement in a number of ways relating to confidence, commitment and mental toughness. Additionally the participants showed that they used the techniques they had learnt in their golf lessons to other challenges they faced in their life, like school, exams and at home.

“Average improvement amongst the youngsters who took part was 20% which is both significant and life changing,” explains Peter Wortley, Senior Partner at Yeast. “Mentally tough people perform better, have high levels of mental well being and can get the best out of themselves, which is exactly what we have seen in the children we worked with through the Golf Foundation project. They are making the most of their lives, contributing more at home and at school and are happier as a result.”

Because of this undeniable success, the Golf Foundation plans to introduce another new programme called ‘Unleash Your Drive’ which looks to reach beyond the golf course and improve children’s lives in every aspect.

Golf Monthly Instruction

Brendon Pyle, CEO of the Golf Foundation explains, “Children are under an increasing amount of pressure from all angles, which is why we are incredibly proud of the results of this research project. It provides proof that children benefit from using the techniques we incorporated into golf coaching, which opens the exciting possibility of us using this beyond golf. We have made life better for all the children involved, in fact, they are the biggest advocates of the programme, which tells us everything we need to know.”

Rob Trotman, father of 14 year old Oliver Trotman who took part in the programme at Frinton Golf Club, summarised the impact Unleash Your Drive has had on his family, “Throughout the programme I’ve seen Oli grow in confidence. He’s taken what he’s learnt and used it on the golf course, at home and at school. As a family we’ve hugely benefitted from using the techniques he’s brought home, and I have no doubt that what he’s learnt will last a lifetime. He’s turning into a fine young man.”

The next steps for ‘Unleash Your Drive’ will be for the Golf Foundation to host a series of five regional one-day training workshops for attending PGA Professionals.

Trending On Golf Monthly

More information will be announced on the programme soon.

Don’t forget to follow Golf Monthly on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram for all the latest golf news.