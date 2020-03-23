The digital system helps fight against coronavirus by allowing scores to be entered and competitions to be played safely

Golf Genius Offers Free Package To Help Clubs During Coronavirus

Golf Genius has today announced a free package for golf clubs to help them manage the impact of Covid-19 at their venue effective immediately and running for three months until June.

In these extremely challenging times with golf clubs facing clubhouse closures and implementing tough measures, golf can still serve as a respite when played safely and at a distance according to top government advisors.

While physical contact and close gatherings are advised against, Golf Genius’ cloud-based mobile system can provide a welcome solution for clubs to help golf stay open.

“In essence, we are promoting car park golf in the short term, where players turn up, change their shoes, get on the course and play,” commented Craig Higgs, Managing Director of Golf Genius International.

“Organisers can run events and competitions remotely via the cloud and players can enter their scores on the Golf Genius app, taking the whole process away from physical scorecards and points of contact.

“We all feel a sense of duty to the golf industry and wider golf community to do our part for the health of the game, which is why we are offering this completely free of charge to any golf club for the next three months.”

Using Golf Genius, clubs and organisations can easily run events and competitions virtually, setting up a web portal for registration and viewing event schedules and tee sheets which can be tailored for increased intervals keeping players spread out on the course.

The system simply and effectively communicates with players pre-event and can be used to send out event info and links via email, as well as tips on how to stay safe with Covid-19 best practice.

Users are able to live score on their personal device from the course, sending final scorecards for playing partner review and to the event admin when confirmed, taking away the need for touching and countersigning scorecards.

Result sheets and updated order of merit standings are automatically emailed out to the field and displayed on the web portal for competitors to view from the safety of their home post-round.

One such club that has already been run a contactless event with Golf Genius is Shipley Golf Club in West Yorkshire.

“Following closely the guidelines sent out by GCMA, BIGGA & PGA we were keen to conclude our Winter League series,” commented Head Professional, Nathan Stead.

“Key in our decision was the ability to use mobile app scoring to eliminate the handling of scorecards and make the event contactless. Everything was seamless, from uploading the BRS tee sheet to sending out instructions for scoring, through to the safe and successful running of the event and the follow up email with access to the results via the app.

“It was certainly a success and helped the club generate some revenue at a much-needed time, we will continue to use Golf Genius to manage events under the current restrictions.”

The features of Golf Genius are simple to use and can be immediately put in place, all working to help facilitate a solution for clubs to keep their members engaged and revenue coming in while golf can be played safely.

Available everywhere barring Northern America. To enquire about signing up for a free three months contact Craig Higgs by sending an email to craig@golfgenius.com.

