Courses are now allowed to be open in the country, although tight restrictions are still in place

Golf In Denmark Re-Opens With Restrictions, Could UK Follow?

Golf courses in Denmark are being allowed to re-open for one-or-two-balls only with a number of other restrictions.

It comes as the country begins to relax its Coronavirus restrictions after seeing a reduction in cases after being one of the first European countries to close its borders and schools.

Borders in the country will not re-open but the restrictions will begin to relax in a couple of weeks after Easter.

For now though, golf is allowed to be played, although clubs are also within their right to remain closed if they wish.

The golf being allowed to go ahead is strictly social golf only, with competitions, club matches and other competitive formats still banned.

For those clubs that are opening, golf is permitted for one-balls or two-balls within the same household or “with a regular playmaker,” assuming that means one of your usual playing partners.

This is as long as groups are at least 10 minutes apart and playing partners remain at least two metres apart.

“We support an extremely cautious solution where we take social responsibility and stay far on the safe side of the authorities’ instructions,” Lars Broch Christensen from the Danish Golf Union said.

“Groups of two players with great spacing, who follow our recommendations, we can well stand for.”

Just like we saw in the UK prior to the lockdown, flagsticks in Denmark must not be touched and the cups are to be fitted just above the ground to ensure of no contact.

All clubhouse facilities remain closed there and bins, fountains, ball washers and rakes are all out of use too.

Golfers are also not permitted to arrive at the club more than 10 minutes before their tee time and must leave the premises immediately.

Whilst these are still very tight restrictions, they are evidence of loosening restrictions on both society and golfers.

The UK is currently just over a week into a three week lockdown and perhaps these are the measures that golfers could see come into action here later this month.

However, it is worth noting that Denmark currently has just over 3,000 confirmed cases of Covid-19 with 90 recorded deaths, figures that are dwarfed by UK.

Read the news from the Danish Golf Union here.

