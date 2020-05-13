Golfers in England are getting back out on the course today...

Golf In England Returns: In Pictures And Videos

Most golf courses in England are back open today for the first time in seven weeks after the UK government eased Coronavirus lockdown restrictions.

Clubs opened their doors once again and welcomed members back to play in either singles, two-balls or larger groups within households.

Despite the current sombre times, there has been somewhat of a celebration today as people return to play the game that they love.

Golf is great for both mental and phsyical wellbeing, and thousands of golfers today will be enjoying the challenge of the game, a nice walk and some good socially-distanced social interaction.

Golf Is Back: In Pictures And Videos –

Live golf was back on the BBC this morning –

Walton Heath –

West Essex –

Formby –

Ferndown –

Guildford –

Berkhamsted –

Frilford Heath –

Stockport –

Reading –

Colchester –

The Berkshire –

Welwyn Garden City –

Copt Heath –

Brockenhurst –

Ashton-in-Makerfield –

