Golf In UK Suspended – BREAKING NEWS

Following a new announcement from Boris Johnsoand England Golf golf courses will no longer be able to be kept open

Golf In UK Facing Total Suspension

On Monday 23rd March the UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson announced new measures to curb the spread of Coronavirus in the country.

From tonight, people will only be allowed to leave their homes for:

shopping for basic necessities, as infrequently as possible

one form of exercise a day – for example a run, walk, or cycle, alone or with members of their household;

any medical need, to provide care or to help a vulnerable person;

travelling to and from work, but only where it is absolutely necessary and cannot be done from home

This means that golf courses, which had been kept open, will now close.

England Golf commented on the new measures.

“Following on from the Prime Minister’s statement tonight (23 March), golf clubs, courses and facilities in England must now close.

It is England Golf’s position that this deeply regrettable, but highly necessary and responsible course of action must be implemented with immediate effect and be maintained until further notice.The government has identified an urgent need to introduce new restrictions on public life and on non-essential businesses opening their doors.This has been done to limit the spread of the coronavirus and relieve the growing pressure on our National Health Service. Keeping golf courses open is simply no longer compatible with the updated policy of government which is designed to save lives in a time of national emergency. The health and wellbeing of the nation is the only consideration that matters at this moment in our history. Golf Monthly Instruction These are incredibly testing times for the country. The golf industry cannot be shielded from the economic and social ramifications caused by this temporary shutdown of normal life. We would like to assure the golfing community that England Golf staff will continue to work remotely with all affiliated golfers, clubs and counties to try and minimise the damage caused by this suspension of regular golf club life.” Read the full statement from England Golf

Although golf, of course, is a form of exercise you would only be able to play on your own or with a member of your household – and also you are not allowed to travel… it means it is unlikely that, for many, they will be able to play.

This is a breaking story and we will update it.

Latest: Coronavirus and Golf

Golf had been one of the few remaining sports in the UK that people could still go out and enjoy as long as players were aware of the dangers and on the course golfers maintained a minimum distance of two metres between themselves and playing partners.

Get The Latest Issue Of Golf Monthly Trending On Golf Monthly

However these new measures mean it seems that golf courses will now not be able to stay open.

To keep up to date with everything in the world of golf do check out our social media channels.