Golf In UK Suspended – BREAKING NEWS

Following a new announcement from Boris Johnsoand England Golf golf courses will no longer be able to be kept open
Golf In UK Facing Total Suspension
On Monday 23rd March the UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson announced new measures to curb the spread of Coronavirus in the country.
From tonight, people will only be allowed to leave their homes for:
- shopping for basic necessities, as infrequently as possible
- one form of exercise a day – for example a run, walk, or cycle, alone or with members of their household;
- any medical need, to provide care or to help a vulnerable person;
- travelling to and from work, but only where it is absolutely necessary and cannot be done from home
This means that golf courses, which had been kept open, will now close.
England Golf commented on the new measures.
“Following on from the Prime Minister’s statement tonight (23 March), golf clubs, courses and facilities in England must now close.
Keeping golf courses open is simply no longer compatible with the updated policy of government which is designed to save lives in a time of national emergency.
The health and wellbeing of the nation is the only consideration that matters at this moment in our history.
These are incredibly testing times for the country. The golf industry cannot be shielded from the economic and social ramifications caused by this temporary shutdown of normal life.
We would like to assure the golfing community that England Golf staff will continue to work remotely with all affiliated golfers, clubs and counties to try and minimise the damage caused by this suspension of regular golf club life.”
Although golf, of course, is a form of exercise you would only be able to play on your own or with a member of your household – and also you are not allowed to travel… it means it is unlikely that, for many, they will be able to play.
This is a breaking story and we will update it.
Latest: Coronavirus and Golf
Golf had been one of the few remaining sports in the UK that people could still go out and enjoy as long as players were aware of the dangers and on the course golfers maintained a minimum distance of two metres between themselves and playing partners.
However these new measures mean it seems that golf courses will now not be able to stay open.
To keep up to date with everything in the world of golf do check out our social media channels.